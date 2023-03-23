Puppeteer Maguni Kuanr gets Padma honour

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent puppeteer from Keonjhar Maguni Charan Kuanr was awarded the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu for the year 2023 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri to Shri Maguni Charan Kuanr for Art. A puppeteer from Keonjhar, he is involved in promoting and propagating the traditional puppet dance form of Odisha. pic.twitter.com/AMPXnLkkfV — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 22, 2023

Kuanr received the highest civilian award for promoting and propagating the traditional rod puppet dance form of Odisha.

Three others from Odisha, singer Krishna Patel (art), Patayat Sahu (agriculture) and Ataryami Mishra (literature), will receive Padma Shri at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II.

Among others, the Vice President of India, prime minister and other dignitaries were present.

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent puppeteer from Keonjhar Maguni Charan Kuanr was awarded the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu for the year 2023 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri to Shri Maguni Charan Kuanr for Art. A puppeteer from Keonjhar, he is involved in promoting and propagating the traditional puppet dance form of Odisha. pic.twitter.com/AMPXnLkkfV — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 22, 2023 Kuanr received the highest civilian award for promoting and propagating the traditional rod puppet dance form of Odisha.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Three others from Odisha, singer Krishna Patel (art), Patayat Sahu (agriculture) and Ataryami Mishra (literature), will receive Padma Shri at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II. Among others, the Vice President of India, prime minister and other dignitaries were present.