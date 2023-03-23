Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Puppeteer Maguni Kuanr gets Padma honour

Kuanr recieved the highest civilian award for promoting and propagating the traditional rod puppet dance form of Odisha.

Published: 23rd March 2023 10:43 AM

Maguni Charan Kuanr

President Droupadi Murmu conferring Padma Shri on puppeteer Maguni Charan Kuanr on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent puppeteer from Keonjhar Maguni Charan Kuanr was awarded the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu for the year 2023 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Three others from Odisha, singer Krishna Patel (art), Patayat Sahu (agriculture) and Ataryami Mishra (literature), will receive Padma Shri at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II.

Among others, the Vice President of India, prime minister and other dignitaries were present.  

Comments

