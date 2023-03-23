Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Ranendra slams Centre for drastic cut in agriculture budget

Criticising the Centre for downsizing the agriculture budget for 2023-24, Swain said the outlay for the agriculture sector was 3.36 per cent of the total budget in 2022-23.

Published: 23rd March 2023

Ranendra Pratap Swain

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Ranendra Pratap Swain (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday came down heavily on the Centre for a reduction in subsidy on food and fertiliser and financial support to farmers under PM-Kisan.

In his reply to the discussion on demand for grants of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said the anti-farmers policy of the Centre will severely impact the poor farmers of the state who mostly are small and marginal farmers.

Criticising the Centre for downsizing the agriculture budget for 2023-24, Swain said the outlay for the agriculture sector was 3.36 per cent of the total budget in 2022-23. The budget size for this sector which provides maximum employment has been reduced to 2.7 per cent for 2023-24.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, the minister said, “When we asked about the justification for compression in the agriculture budget by the union government pat came the reply that agriculture and farmers welfare is in the concurrent list.”

“We admit that agriculture is on the concurrent list. If that is the case why the Centre was so keen to bring three controversial pieces of legislation to the parliament,” he asked.

