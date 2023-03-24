Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Ruckus over Mahanadi issue in House

Former minister Pratap Jena said BJD is keen to have a discussion on the Mahanadi issue, which was raised by its members in the House on Wednesday.

Mahanadi River (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: No business could be held during the morning session of the Assembly on Thursday as Opposition BJP and Congress members created a ruckus demanding a discussion on the Mahanadi river water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

As the proceedings remained paralysed, speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha had to adjourn the House till 4 pm. Earlier, as soon as the House assembled for the day, Opposition members raised the issue with the leader of the Congress legislature party (CLP) demanding a discussion on the issue by suspending question hour.

Hitting out at the state government, Congress and BJP members alleged it failed to take any concrete steps for resolving the dispute with Chhattisgarh. Besides, they also sought information on steps taken by the government to implement its promise of constructing barrages on the Odisha side of the river to store water.

Alleging that Mahanadi has dried up due to the callous attitude of the state government, BJP members also demanded a discussion on the matter. As the members created a ruckus and shouted slogans in the well, the speaker had to adjourn the House.

Mounting a scathing attack on the BJD government over the issue, Narasingha told reporters outside the House that the ruling party created noise in the Assembly over Mahanadi water on Wednesday but his plea for discussion by skipping the question hour went unheeded. He alleged the state government is trying to avoid a discussion.

Former minister Pratap Jena said BJD is keen to have a discussion on the Mahanadi issue, which was raised by its members in the House on Wednesday. The speaker has also directed the Water Resources minister to make a statement on the issue, he said.

