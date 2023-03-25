Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Waste dumping in drains a big challenge for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

However, tonnes of solid waste, comprising unused footwear, single use plastic cutlery, polythene bags and other banned single-use plastic items, has become a major cause of concern.

Drain desilting drive at Gopabandhu Nagar in Bhubaneswar | Express

Drain desilting drive at Gopabandhu Nagar in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) continues to struggle in handling solid waste, random dumping of garbage in drains has emerged as a major hurdle in the desiltation work sparking fear of another artificial flood-like situation in the state capital during the upcoming monsoon.

Officials of BMC’s drainage wing said the drainage cleaning and desiltation work has been expedited across the internal drains and stormwater channels. However, tonnes of solid waste, comprising unused footwear, single-use plastic cutlery, polythene bags and other banned single-use plastic items, has become a major cause of concern.

In fact, dumping of trash in drain was the main reason of flooding in Jaali Sahi area of Chintamaniswar locality in Laxmisagar during the thundershower two days back, said a drainage division official of the BMC.

“We found tonnes of garbage that came flowing with the stormwater in drainage channel no 6 that clogged the trash racks leading to overflow in the area,” he said. This also led to damage of the repair work being carried out in the natural drain, he said while admitting that if something is not done to address this menace, the flooding and water-logging trouble will only mount during monsoon.

On the other hand, mayor Sulochana Dash who inspected drainage desiltation work at ward no 44 and 57 with the officials of BMC and Works department, asked officials concerned to cover the internal drains with slabs to check dumping of waste and regular cleaning of the trash racks installed on natural drains for smooth flow of stormwater.

The mayor said more awareness will be carried out among communities to prevent them from throwing waste and garbage in drains, while BMC officials said enforcement drive will be intensified to penalise those dumping waste at random places instead of handing it over to the garbage collection vehicles.

