Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Illegal ads, posters to draw Rs 50,000 fine in Bhubaneswar

The warning came after ‘to-let’ posters were found flooding the smart kiosks as well as boxes of the smart devices and elements placed by BSCL on different junctions of the arterial road.

Published: 26th March 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sticking posters and advertisements on smart elements installed on Janpath road or any other place in the city will now invite a hefty penalty of Rs 50,000. An FIR will also be lodged against the individual or agency for such violations, warned the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) on Saturday.

The warning came after ‘to-let’ posters were found flooding the smart kiosks as well as boxes of the smart devices and elements placed by BSCL on different junctions of the arterial road. Officials of BSCL’s administrative wing said despite awareness, illegal posters and advertisements continue to surface on smart elements.

“We have already requested people not to place advertisements in the smart elements as it spoils the beauty of the place and also detracts the aesthetic value of those elements,” said a senior official and added that now onwards the agency with the help of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will impose penalty against the violators.  

He said the BSCL, as part of the drive has already started branding the smart elements installed by it at different places to let people know that sticking posters or advertisement boards or papers on them is illegal and will attract Rs 50,000 fine. An FIR will also be lodged seeking appropriate legal action against the violator.Meanwhile, BMC officials said the poster clearing drive that has been intensified this month will continue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Illegal ads
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp