Illegal ads, posters to draw Rs 50,000 fine in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sticking posters and advertisements on smart elements installed on Janpath road or any other place in the city will now invite a hefty penalty of Rs 50,000. An FIR will also be lodged against the individual or agency for such violations, warned the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) on Saturday.

The warning came after ‘to-let’ posters were found flooding the smart kiosks as well as boxes of the smart devices and elements placed by BSCL on different junctions of the arterial road. Officials of BSCL’s administrative wing said despite awareness, illegal posters and advertisements continue to surface on smart elements.

“We have already requested people not to place advertisements in the smart elements as it spoils the beauty of the place and also detracts the aesthetic value of those elements,” said a senior official and added that now onwards the agency with the help of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will impose penalty against the violators.

He said the BSCL, as part of the drive has already started branding the smart elements installed by it at different places to let people know that sticking posters or advertisement boards or papers on them is illegal and will attract Rs 50,000 fine. An FIR will also be lodged seeking appropriate legal action against the violator.Meanwhile, BMC officials said the poster clearing drive that has been intensified this month will continue.

