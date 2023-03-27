Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Dreaded criminal arrested in late-night encounter in Bhubaneswar

In self defence, the Kharvelnagar IIC resorted to controlled firing in which Jitu sustained injuries in his leg.

Published: 27th March 2023 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

police encounter

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A dreaded criminal, allegedly involved in at least 35 cases including bombing, extortion and murder, was injured in a police encounter here late on Saturday night. Jitendra Palei, alias Jitu, was apprehended after being chased by a team of Kharvelnagar Police near the Bankual-Kuakhai river embankment at around 1.30 am.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Kharvelnagar IIC Rajnikant Mishra found Jitu in a car near Tankapani road. Knowing that he is being chased, Jitu reportedly moved his car to a kuchha road near the Bankual-Kuakhai embankment and tried to escape.

As the police team continued its chase to intercept his vehicle, he started firing. In self-defence, the Kharvelnagar IIC resorted to controlled firing in which Jitu sustained injuries in his leg.

DCP Prateek Singh said the accused who sustained an injury on his calf was initially admitted to Capital Hospital. Later, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment. “We will produce him in the court after his discharge from the hospital,” Singh said.

The city DCP said so far they have been able to establish Jitu’s involvement in at least 35 criminal cases including robbery, snatching, supari killing, attempt to murder, murder and extortion. The accused is wanted in a bombing and attempt to murder case registered at Kharvelnagar police station. He had allegedly hurled bombs at a jewellery shop owner at Unit IX in the city for robbery.

Besides, police said he was wanted in two separate cases registered at Sadar police station in Cuttack and Saheed Nagar police station here. He is also accused of firing at a havildar of Kharvelnagar police station in 2011.

