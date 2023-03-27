Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Youth ends life in hotel room during birthday party in Bhubaneswar

During investigation, the girl reportedly informed police that her boyfriend took the extreme step while she was in the bathroom.

Published: 27th March 2023 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide-1_(1)

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Birthday party of a girl turned into tragedy after her boyfriend allegedly died by suicide in a city hotel room where they were celebrating on Saturday night.

The youth, police said, allegedly ended his life while the girl was in the washroom, leaving her traumatised. However, family members of the deceased have alleged murder and lodged a complaint with the Khandagiri police station.

Police said two young couples had booked two rooms in the hotel at the Khandagiri area for the birthday party. However, prior to the celebration, one had a fight with his girlfriend in their room at around 1.30 am after which he took the extreme step.

During the investigation, the girl reportedly informed police that her boyfriend took an extreme step while she was in the bathroom. She then called her friends in the other room who then called an ambulance and shifted him to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar at around 3 am. The youth was declared dead. Investigating officer Sanjay Kumar Sandha said the statement of the girl and friends regarding the circumstances and shifting of the deceased to the hospital corroborated with CCTV footage.

Police said CCTV footage showed him behaving differently, knocking on doors and coming out of the room frequently, prior to the incident. The postmortem report also indicates it to be a case of suicide, police said.

Meanwhile, with the family members alleging it to be a murder, police have registered a case and further investigation is in progress. No one has been detained in the case so far, police confirmed. The 28-year-old deceased, originally from Niali in Cuttack, lived in Bhubaneswar.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (Available 24x7)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp