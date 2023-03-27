Youth ends life in hotel room during birthday party in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Birthday party of a girl turned into tragedy after her boyfriend allegedly died by suicide in a city hotel room where they were celebrating on Saturday night.

The youth, police said, allegedly ended his life while the girl was in the washroom, leaving her traumatised. However, family members of the deceased have alleged murder and lodged a complaint with the Khandagiri police station.

Police said two young couples had booked two rooms in the hotel at the Khandagiri area for the birthday party. However, prior to the celebration, one had a fight with his girlfriend in their room at around 1.30 am after which he took the extreme step.

During the investigation, the girl reportedly informed police that her boyfriend took an extreme step while she was in the bathroom. She then called her friends in the other room who then called an ambulance and shifted him to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar at around 3 am. The youth was declared dead. Investigating officer Sanjay Kumar Sandha said the statement of the girl and friends regarding the circumstances and shifting of the deceased to the hospital corroborated with CCTV footage.

Police said CCTV footage showed him behaving differently, knocking on doors and coming out of the room frequently, prior to the incident. The postmortem report also indicates it to be a case of suicide, police said.

Meanwhile, with the family members alleging it to be a murder, police have registered a case and further investigation is in progress. No one has been detained in the case so far, police confirmed. The 28-year-old deceased, originally from Niali in Cuttack, lived in Bhubaneswar.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (Available 24x7)

