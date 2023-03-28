Stage set in Bhubaneswar for five-day Rukuna Rath Yatra tomorrow

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid differences between the sevayats of Lingaraj temple and its administration over pending demands, the former has agreed to cooperate in the five-day Rukuna Rath Yatra or the annual Car Festival of Lord Lingaraj which will be celebrated on the occasion of Ashokastami on Wednesday.

As per the decision taken by the temple administration and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), pulling of the chariot has been scheduled at 3.30 pm on the day. The chariot will be pulled to the Gundicha Ghar in Rameswara temple but if it fails to reach the temple, it will be pulled again next morning. Bahuda Yatra of Lord Lingaraj will be held on April 2.

At least 50 sevayats will be atop the chariot during the yatra. At the preparatory meeting attended by sevayats, BMC and Commissionerate Police officials, it has been decided that all the rituals will be observed in a timely and disciplined manner.

Adequate security provisions will be made as thousands of devotees are expected to participate in pulling the chariot. Drinking water arrangements and sheds will be put in place by the BMC. Meanwhile, Ashokastami was declared a local holiday for Khurda district by RDC (central) on Monday.

BHUBANESWAR: Amid differences between the sevayats of Lingaraj temple and its administration over pending demands, the former has agreed to cooperate in the five-day Rukuna Rath Yatra or the annual Car Festival of Lord Lingaraj which will be celebrated on the occasion of Ashokastami on Wednesday. As per the decision taken by the temple administration and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), pulling of the chariot has been scheduled at 3.30 pm on the day. The chariot will be pulled to the Gundicha Ghar in Rameswara temple but if it fails to reach the temple, it will be pulled again next morning. Bahuda Yatra of Lord Lingaraj will be held on April 2. At least 50 sevayats will be atop the chariot during the yatra. At the preparatory meeting attended by sevayats, BMC and Commissionerate Police officials, it has been decided that all the rituals will be observed in a timely and disciplined manner.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Adequate security provisions will be made as thousands of devotees are expected to participate in pulling the chariot. Drinking water arrangements and sheds will be put in place by the BMC. Meanwhile, Ashokastami was declared a local holiday for Khurda district by RDC (central) on Monday.