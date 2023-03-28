Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Startup Odisha ropes in SIDBI for managing funds

Informing this at the 30th Convergence India Expo in New Delhi, Startup Odisha chairman Omkar Rai said the SIDBI will also bring its own fund for supporting the startups in the state. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Startup Odisha has roped in the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to effectively manage the Odisha Startup Growth Fund (OSGF) and promote best practices and standards in state’s startup ecosystem. 

“In the next 5-10 years, Odisha will be ready with a lot of funds for startups. I call upon the startup ecosystem players from across the nation to look towards Odisha for access to funds, access to markets, and for the best support system,” Rai said, while sharing the dais with head of Startup India Aastha Grover and actor Gul Panag at the opening session of the event titled ‘Creating a Vibrant Ecosystem for Innovation.’

