BJD hits religious note, chants ‘Jai Jagannath’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD in the state has launched another social media campaign ‘Jai Jagannath’, taking politics in the state to a new domain by invoking the name of the Supreme deity.

The latest campaign signals the increasing religious turn in BJD’s political discourse which started after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik showed a keen interest in the development and renovation of different temples across the state. The ‘Jai Jagannath’ chant by BJD leaders follows ‘Mo Sankha, Mo Garba’ campaign by BJD leaders on social media a fortnight back.

Senior BJD leaders, however, maintained that there is nothing political about the campaign. But it shows that the party is one with the people in their devotion to Lord Jagannath. “He is the Lord of the entire world and also the people of Odisha, he pervades the social and religious life of the people,” a senior leader of the party, who did not want to be quoted said.

BJD leaders are seen chanting, ‘Jai Jagannath’ and posting the video on Twitter and other social media platforms. The party plans to make it a major campaign tool in the next few days as all leaders from the top state level to panchayat and village levels will chant the slogan. “Social media has emerged as a major campaign tool and the party wants to exploit it to the full to reach the people,” a leader said.

The BJD had launched ‘Ghare Ghare Sankha’ slogan before the 2019 general elections with spectacular success. Senior leaders maintained that the two latest campaigns of the party will also be able to galvanise the party apparatus to strengthen the party’s organisational network further in the state.

