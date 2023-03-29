CM Naveen Patnaik should visit Japan after budget session: Congress

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition Congress on Tuesday advised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to undertake his trip to Japan only after the budget session of the Assembly. The chief minister is likely to go on a nine-day visit to Japan from April 3. He is expected to lead a business delegation from the state to seek investments. Though preparations for the visit have reached a final stage, it is yet to be officially announced by the government.

However, if the chief minister leaves for Japan as per plans he will miss the last four days of the budget session. The budget session will end on April 6. Raising the issue during zero hour in the Assembly, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra said that some important business will be taken up in the House after the passage of the Appropriation Bill on March 31 including the motion on the Mahanadi river water dispute.

The chief minister should defer his proposed trip and attend the Assembly, he stated. Sources said the delegation led by the CM will showcase Odisha’s potential as an investment destination in food processing, chemicals, plastics, petrochemicals, textile, apparel and tourism sectors. Japan was the partner country in the Make-in-Odisha conclave held at Bhubaneswar in December 2022.

The MIO conclave-2022 received investment intents of `10.50 lakh crore. The CM had met several industry captains in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad before the MIO. He had also attended investors' meet in Dubai in August 2022 in which the state received investment proposal worth Rs 22,000 crore.

