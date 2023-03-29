Home Cities Bhubaneswar

G20’s education working group meet in Odisha from April 27

There will be deliberations and outreach in every district on emerging skilling requirements.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Ministry of Education is all set to host the third meeting of the education working group here from April 27 to 29. Delegates from G20 countries are scheduled to participate in the meeting. 

Union Minister of State for Education Subhash Sarkar will inaugurate the three-day event.

The theme selected for Odisha is ‘Future of Work’. There will be deliberations and outreach in every district on the emerging skilling requirements and the need for continuous skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling, joint secretary in the Ministry of Skill Sonal Mishra told a media conference here on Tuesday.   

An exhibition on ‘Future of Work’ is also planned from April 23-29 in the capital city to showcase the need for acquiring new skills and knowledge as a result of the fast-evolving world of work. More than 75 exhibitors from G20 countries, industry, government, tech companies and skill development partners will take part.

A month-long brainstorming session on the theme relevant to districts covering 35 institutions of the state will be also organised. All the districts of the state will celebrate India’s G20 Presidency by organising ‘Jan Bhagidari’ events, such as quiz contests, essay competitions, declamation contests, mock G20 and Yuva Samvad.

“Students from schools, ITIs, polytechnics and colleges including engineering colleges will be participating in these events. There will be district-level competitions and winners will be given an opportunity to interact with international delegates,” said joint secretary of the Ministry of Education Neeta Prasad.

Several precursor events are also being organised in collaboration with various institutions, such as IIT-Bhubaneswar, IIM-Sambalpur, Central University, NIT, IMMT-Bhubaneswar, Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, Deloitte, CII and USIBC, Prasad said.

These week long deliberations from April 23 to 29 would focus on strengthening international collaboration and support in germinating a framework for future of work. Deliberations would be held on various topics like deep technology with a focus on advanced technology in future of work such as artificial intelligence (AI), automation, machine learning, transforming logistics with a special thrust on coastal economies, infrastructure, skill architecture and governance models.

