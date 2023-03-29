Will Rukuna Rath Yatra go the Shivratri way?

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS the state government is yet to agree to their demands, servitors of Lingaraj temple said they would carry out the Rukuna Rath Yatra of Lord Lingaraj but will not conduct the rituals as per the schedule set by the temple trust headed by Khurda collector.

Rukuna Rath Yatra or Car Festival of Lord Lingaraj will be celebrated on the occasion of Ashokastami on Wednesday. While the temple trust has set 3.30 pm as the timing for pulling of the chariot, the servitors said it may be further delayed.

“There will be no disruption in the Rukuna Rath tradition but pulling of the chariot at 3.30 pm is next to impossible. The rituals will be carried out as per the convenience of the servitors, they may be delayed or done in advance,” said Biranchi Pati, secretary of Brahmana Nijog of Lingaraj temple on Tuesday.

Kamalakanta Badu, secretary of Badu Nijog, said there is no coordination between the temple trust and sevayats owing to differences over the latter’s demands. While the temple trust had called for a preparatory meeting on March 25, it was not be attended by the servitor groups. “The servitors will in no way cooperate with the temple trust and local administration as far as festivals of Lingaraj temple are concerned,” he said.

The servitors have been demanding the endowment commissioner to re-allot the land to servitors that have been allocated entirely in the name of Lingaraj temple trust in the last few months and promulgation of the Lingaraj temple ordinance. They had delayed the lifting of ‘mahadeepa’ during Shivaratri by three hours owing to these demands.

The Commissionerate Police, meanwhile, has issued a traffic advisory. As per the advisory, no vehicle will be allowed to proceed to Rath Road from Mausi Maa Chhak during the day. The vehicles will be diverted either towards Museum Chhak or towards Vivekananda Marg.

Similarly, no vehicle will be allowed on Rath Road from Barik Sahi Lane, Maharana Sahi Lane, Gosagareswar Chhak, Sital Sasthi Lane, Tinimundia Chhak, Harchandi Lane, Muna Medical lane and Punama gate lane or any other lane/by-lane emerging at Rath Road. No vehicle from Rath Khala will be allowed on Rath road. The vehicles will be diverted from Rath Khala towards Bata Mahadev temple.

BHUBANESWAR: AS the state government is yet to agree to their demands, servitors of Lingaraj temple said they would carry out the Rukuna Rath Yatra of Lord Lingaraj but will not conduct the rituals as per the schedule set by the temple trust headed by Khurda collector. Rukuna Rath Yatra or Car Festival of Lord Lingaraj will be celebrated on the occasion of Ashokastami on Wednesday. While the temple trust has set 3.30 pm as the timing for pulling of the chariot, the servitors said it may be further delayed. “There will be no disruption in the Rukuna Rath tradition but pulling of the chariot at 3.30 pm is next to impossible. The rituals will be carried out as per the convenience of the servitors, they may be delayed or done in advance,” said Biranchi Pati, secretary of Brahmana Nijog of Lingaraj temple on Tuesday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kamalakanta Badu, secretary of Badu Nijog, said there is no coordination between the temple trust and sevayats owing to differences over the latter’s demands. While the temple trust had called for a preparatory meeting on March 25, it was not be attended by the servitor groups. “The servitors will in no way cooperate with the temple trust and local administration as far as festivals of Lingaraj temple are concerned,” he said. The servitors have been demanding the endowment commissioner to re-allot the land to servitors that have been allocated entirely in the name of Lingaraj temple trust in the last few months and promulgation of the Lingaraj temple ordinance. They had delayed the lifting of ‘mahadeepa’ during Shivaratri by three hours owing to these demands. The Commissionerate Police, meanwhile, has issued a traffic advisory. As per the advisory, no vehicle will be allowed to proceed to Rath Road from Mausi Maa Chhak during the day. The vehicles will be diverted either towards Museum Chhak or towards Vivekananda Marg. Similarly, no vehicle will be allowed on Rath Road from Barik Sahi Lane, Maharana Sahi Lane, Gosagareswar Chhak, Sital Sasthi Lane, Tinimundia Chhak, Harchandi Lane, Muna Medical lane and Punama gate lane or any other lane/by-lane emerging at Rath Road. No vehicle from Rath Khala will be allowed on Rath road. The vehicles will be diverted from Rath Khala towards Bata Mahadev temple.