Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Two barrage projects on Kuakhai, Kusabhadra, to meet water supply

Sources in the Water Resources department said another barrage project on Daya river near Basantpur is also in the pipeline.

Published: 30th March 2023 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2023 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Pumps dewatering a watertight enclosure created for barrage on Kuakhai river near Hi-Tech Hospital in Bhubaneswar | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As concern grows over possible water scarcity in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and adjoining areas owing to Mahanadi dispute and ever increasing demand of the region, the state government has taken up construction of two barrage projects over Kuakhai and Kusabhadra rivers to meet the water supply needs of the twin cities as well as Khurda district in near future.

Sources in the Water Resources department said another barrage project on Daya river near Basantpur is also in the pipeline. The project will be executed after the tender process is completed. According to sources, the two barrages or the in-stream storage structures (ISSs), to be constructed over Kuakhai and Kusabhadra at an investment of around `215 crore, will have a combined water holding capacity of 776 hectare metre to ease the water supply demand of the region, especially during summer months. 

However, with the government planning to take up the dredging work in upper-catchment of both the rivers, the water-holding capacity of both the storage structures may even get doubled.  “Once completed, the Kuakhai ISS will be able to hold water up to the level of 5 metres, while Kusabhadra ISS will have the potential to store water up to the level of 4 metres,” said an engineer of the Water Resources department.  

He said water from Mundali can also be drawn to both the storage facilities via Puri canal in the event of any scarcity during summer which is a major advantage of constructing the two barrages. “This will make water resources management more efficient,” he said. 

The engineer said DD Builders Ltd has been awarded the work of the Kuakhai ISS, while LCC Projects Pvt Ltd has been chosen to take up the construction work of Kusabhadra barrage project, through global tenders. The proposed ISSs will be first such projects to be taken up on both the rivers. Designs of both the projects have been finalised by the government. The Kuakhai barrage will be 192 metre in length, while Kusabhadra barrage will be 141 metre long.  

Project work of both the ISSs has already started. “The cofferdam work of the project at Kuakhai has already been completed. Once the water is pumped out from the enclosure, barrage construction work will be started,” said an official from the department. Besides, he said the foundation work of the Kusabhadra ISS is also in progress. The government has set two years deadline for both the projects, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kuakhai Kusabhadra
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp