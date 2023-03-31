Home Cities Bhubaneswar

OERC tells OHPC to ramp up hydro power capacity

At present the contribution of generation from thermal, hydro and RE sources is 64 per cent, 28 per cent and 8 per cent respectively.

Image of a hydropower project used for representational purposes. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The state government having no plan to ramp up power generation by adding new capacity in thermal and hydro sectors in near future, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has directed the Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) to take steps for capacity addition.
The commission gave this directive in its tariff order of OHPC for 2023-24 issued on March 23, 2023 given the insignificant generation of renewable energy (RE) in the state.

Long term generation planning study and transmission system development should be carried out along with OPTCL for evacuation of power, it added. The CEA has issued guidelines to all the stakeholders as higher frequency of extreme weather events due to climate change have necessitated the development of a resource adequacy framework that comprehensively covers several aspects to understand and address the likely power supply position.

A key aspect of resource adequacy planning is to ensure that adequate generation capacities are available, round-the-clock, to reliably serve demand, under various scenarios. “Addition of large hydro electric generation plant including pump storage system (PSS) is the need of the hour. OHPC should plan and explore the feasibility of generation capacity addition without further delay which will provide the cleanest form of energy for meeting peak demand, hydropower obligation and for balancing the intermittency in RE penetration,” the order said and added that it would help in socio-economic development of people in the state.

Sources in OHPC said that the corporation has already taken steps to develop the pumped storage projects namely 600 MW Upper Indravati PSP in Kalahandi district, 500 MW Balimela PSP in Malkangiri district and 320 MW Upper Kolab PSP in Koraput district. Besides, two hydroelectric projects, one 63 MW capacity in Kandhamal district and another 44 MW capacity in Boudh district are under pipeline. The DPR work of these projects are being prepared by WAPCOS Limited.

