Survey of drains to prevent waterlogging in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday asked officials at ward and zonal levels to conduct regular field visits and report status of drains and areas vulnerable to water-logging and urban deluge.

Sources said an order to this effect was issued by mayor Sulochana Das following the monthly corporation meeting. BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange has reportedly asked zonal deputy commissioners of the three zones to hold regular meetings at their level to review the status of drainage renovation and rectification to check flooding. They have also been asked to work in coordination with the drainage division of the civic body.

As per sources, some of the corporators as part of the meeting agenda raised the issue of drainage problem faced by people in their locality along with other problems related to sanitation, street lighting and sanitation and sought intervention at appropriate level to address these issues.

In another development, the survey of social and educational conditions of the people belonging to backward classes will be carried out in the state capital from May 1. A decision to this effect was taken during BMC’s corporation meeting on Saturday. As per the tentative dates, the survey will be carried out till May 20 after which validation of the forms will be carried out till May 26.

The objection to the validation of forms will be brought between May 28 to June 3 and the final data will be published by June 12. Persons belonging to the community will require Aadhaar card, voter ID, Pan or passport for validation.

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday asked officials at ward and zonal levels to conduct regular field visits and report status of drains and areas vulnerable to water-logging and urban deluge. Sources said an order to this effect was issued by mayor Sulochana Das following the monthly corporation meeting. BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange has reportedly asked zonal deputy commissioners of the three zones to hold regular meetings at their level to review the status of drainage renovation and rectification to check flooding. They have also been asked to work in coordination with the drainage division of the civic body. As per sources, some of the corporators as part of the meeting agenda raised the issue of drainage problem faced by people in their locality along with other problems related to sanitation, street lighting and sanitation and sought intervention at appropriate level to address these issues.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In another development, the survey of social and educational conditions of the people belonging to backward classes will be carried out in the state capital from May 1. A decision to this effect was taken during BMC’s corporation meeting on Saturday. As per the tentative dates, the survey will be carried out till May 20 after which validation of the forms will be carried out till May 26. The objection to the validation of forms will be brought between May 28 to June 3 and the final data will be published by June 12. Persons belonging to the community will require Aadhaar card, voter ID, Pan or passport for validation.