Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Survey of drains to prevent waterlogging in Bhubaneswar

In another development, the survey of social and educational conditions of the people belonging to backward classes will be carried out in the state capital from May 1.

Published: 01st May 2023 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Waterlogging at Balu Bazar in Cuttack on Sunday

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday asked officials at ward and zonal levels to conduct regular field visits and report status of drains and areas vulnerable to water-logging and urban deluge.  

Sources said an order to this effect was issued by mayor Sulochana Das following the monthly corporation meeting.  BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange has reportedly asked zonal deputy commissioners of the three zones to hold regular meetings at their level to review the status of drainage renovation and rectification to check flooding. They have also been asked to work in coordination with the drainage division of the civic body.

As per sources, some of the corporators as part of the meeting agenda raised the issue of drainage problem faced by people in their locality along with other problems related to sanitation, street lighting and sanitation and sought intervention at appropriate level to address these issues.

In another development, the survey of social and educational conditions of the people belonging to backward classes will be carried out in the state capital from May 1. A decision to this effect was taken during BMC’s corporation meeting on Saturday. As per the tentative dates, the survey will be carried out till May 20 after which validation of the forms will be carried out till May 26.  

The objection to the validation of forms will be brought between May 28 to June 3 and the final data will be published by June 12.  Persons belonging to the community will require Aadhaar card, voter ID, Pan or passport for validation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Waterlogging
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp