Three held in Odisha for duping investors through marketing site

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch has arrested three persons from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly cheating investors to the tune of several crores through a digital marketing website.The accused-Sachin Pal, Ankush Singh and Kuldeep were arrested from Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad in connection with a case registered against them by the EOW in December last year basing on a complaint filed by one Parthasarathi Pattnaik.

Patnaik had reportedly received a message on WhatsApp to create an account on website www.r46.in and deposit money to get higher returns. He was asked to purchase various items online from the website for lucrative commission of 15 per cent to 20 per cent on the price of the product.

The victim invested Rs 6.5 lakhs through the website and his total commission along with invested amount reflected as Rs 7.31 lakh on the website’s wallet. However, he was unable to withdraw the amount. During investigation, EOW officers ascertained the accused’s modus operandi involved luring victims to invest in items of various brands for higher returns.

The website had a Telegram channel ‘eBay official work channel no 7’ which has a subscriber base of more than 65,000 members. The victims later realised the accused had locked the withdrawal facility on the wallet of www.r46.in. “The miscreants cheated thousands of gullible investors across the country. It is expected the fraud amount could run into crores,” said an EOW officer.

He said www.r46.in is a fake website and managed by fraudsters abroad. The money of the investors was deposited in different mule accounts and the account holders were paid minimal charges for the illegal transactions, he said.

The bank accounts of Pal and Singh, both BCom graduates, were used for illegal transactions. They had handed over the SIM cards linked to their accounts to Kuldeep. Sources said Kuldeep, an MCA degree holder, was sharing the details of the mule bank accounts with the fraudsters operating from Rajasthan for a monthly remuneration of Rs 30,000. The mobile phones of the accused have been seized and further investigation is on, said the officer.

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch has arrested three persons from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly cheating investors to the tune of several crores through a digital marketing website.The accused-Sachin Pal, Ankush Singh and Kuldeep were arrested from Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad in connection with a case registered against them by the EOW in December last year basing on a complaint filed by one Parthasarathi Pattnaik. Patnaik had reportedly received a message on WhatsApp to create an account on website www.r46.in and deposit money to get higher returns. He was asked to purchase various items online from the website for lucrative commission of 15 per cent to 20 per cent on the price of the product. The victim invested Rs 6.5 lakhs through the website and his total commission along with invested amount reflected as Rs 7.31 lakh on the website’s wallet. However, he was unable to withdraw the amount. During investigation, EOW officers ascertained the accused’s modus operandi involved luring victims to invest in items of various brands for higher returns. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The website had a Telegram channel ‘eBay official work channel no 7’ which has a subscriber base of more than 65,000 members. The victims later realised the accused had locked the withdrawal facility on the wallet of www.r46.in. “The miscreants cheated thousands of gullible investors across the country. It is expected the fraud amount could run into crores,” said an EOW officer. He said www.r46.in is a fake website and managed by fraudsters abroad. The money of the investors was deposited in different mule accounts and the account holders were paid minimal charges for the illegal transactions, he said. The bank accounts of Pal and Singh, both BCom graduates, were used for illegal transactions. They had handed over the SIM cards linked to their accounts to Kuldeep. Sources said Kuldeep, an MCA degree holder, was sharing the details of the mule bank accounts with the fraudsters operating from Rajasthan for a monthly remuneration of Rs 30,000. The mobile phones of the accused have been seized and further investigation is on, said the officer.