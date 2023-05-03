Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Another fraud website busted, duped over 3000 people

The website claimed to be an investment platform in which investors could earn additional income on a daily basis by investing an amount anywhere between Rs 1,000 to Rs 2 lakh.  

15 to 20 cases of cyber crimes or  financial frauds are reported to police from across the state.

Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police has busted a fake website minting money from people in Odisha and other parts of the country in the name of facilitating them with additional income. 

EOW officials said the portal smsmvip.com with the name Marathon Digital Holdings is alleged to have duped at least 3,700 investors across the country.  As per reports, the EOW during  investigation of a case under Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act,  OPID Act and 66C and 66D of IT Act, came across the website that was created in USA and operated from Hong Kong. The home page displayed the  name Marathon Digital Holdings. 

To lure the investors, it even offered instant pay back of Rs 150 on deposit of Rs 1,000. 

Further probe revealed that the UPI IDs reflected in the website for payment towards investment were linked to bank accounts maintained in the name of many shell companies, firms and mule accounts. Layering was used for transaction of the ill-gotten money.

After analysing statement of 11 accounts linked to this fraud website, the EOW came to know that the accounts had total transactions of Rs 39.11 crore and a leftover balance of just Rs 11.91 lakh in three to four months. 

