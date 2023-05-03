Bhubaneswar Corporation launches ‘Ward Re Dine’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday launched ‘Ward Re Dine’ (a day in the ward), a public outreach drive to connect with the citizens and understand their priorities at ward-level. The programme was launched in Ward no 67.

Addressing the residents of the ward, Mayor Sulochana Das said as part of the drive, corporators will spend time with the people in their respective wards and discuss issues related to development works, sanitation and cleanliness and involvement of locals in BMC initiatives to improve the service delivery at grassroots.

Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange urged citizens to actively take part in the drive to be held in different wards on different days. The cleanest area, be it colony, slum, markets or RWA in the ward which does the best in waste management and adheres to the cleanliness guidelines, will be recognised and felicitated on the same day, said BMC additional commissioner Suvendu Kumar Sahoo.

