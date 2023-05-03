Home Cities Bhubaneswar

OSAM signs MoA with ICRISAT to develop agri-marketing network

The project aims at transforming agri-marketing through RMCs, developing market linkages and empowering farmers through supply chain management in the state, said principal secretary Sanjeeb Chadha.

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Agricultural Marketing (OSAM) Board on Tuesday signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), Hyderabad, to facilitate implementation of agri-marketing network in the state.

The state Cooperation department has initiated the agri-marketing network project linking all 66 regulated market committees (RMCs), 43 krushak bazaars, 76 municipal markets including 800 farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and women SHGs. The project aims at transforming agri-marketing through RMCs, developing market linkages and empowering farmers through supply chain management in the state, said principal secretary Sanjeeb Chadha.

He said that the fruits and vegetables sector encounters many challenges which impact almost all stakeholders linked with the value chain from production to marketing. Lack of a structured and scientific processing infrastructure, absence of systematic and updated supply chain infrastructure and exploitative role by middle men are some of the major challenges which need immediate intervention. 

A sustainable solution needs to bring the critical value chain players to a single platform addressing the major issues at each level through technological interventions to benefit the small farmers. To address these issues, ICRISAT has signed the agreement on behalf of its agri-business incubator. The major activities to be undertaken by the ICRISAT-ABI, as per the MOA, include primary survey of fresh produce markets, and retail outlets and buyers in different cities.

The period of the project will be for three years from the date of signing of the MOA. The nodal officer for implementation of the project will be chief executive officer, AIP-ICRISAT. The organisation will submit reports to the OSAM Board at three different stages of the project - one at the inception stage, quarterly reports indicating the progress of the project and one final report on April 30, 2026.

