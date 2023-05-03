Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Utkal University NAAC grade drops from A+ to A

The state’s premier university has scored a cumulative grade point average of 3.16 

Published: 03rd May 2023 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Utkal University

Utkal University (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Contrary to its hopes of scoring the highest A++ grade, Utkal University’s National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grade has dropped from an A+ to A in its third cycle of accreditation. 

The state’s premier university has scored a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.16. The fresh grade and CGPA was announced by NAAC on Monday. In its last NAAC assessment in 2016, the university had secured A+ grade with a CGPA score of 3.53 being the only public university of the state to do so.

NAAC evaluates universities on curriculum; teaching-learning, research; innovations and extension; infrastructure and learning resources; governance, leadership and management; institutional values and best practices. According to the accreditation rules revised recently, institutes scoring CGPA of 3.01 to 3.25 are given A grade and those getting 3.51 to 4 are put in A++ bracket. 

While the university’s CGPA score in each criteria has not been revealed yet, the NAAC assessment report points to shortage of teaching and non-teaching staff, limited university-industry linkage and consultancy work, lesser number of MoUs with international institutions and lack of diversity of students for the downgrade. 

“The university encourages its faculties to undertake consultancy and has a consultancy cell which is a wholly-owned consulting division of Utkal university. But, the number of consultancy services is limited and the institution is yet to have a clear cut policy with regard to consultancy including revenue sharing,” the report stated. 

The report, however, appreciated the university’s teaching-learning process, remedial coaching for slow learners, startup ecosystem and most importantly, the exploration and excavation of a number of historical sites done by the Archaeology department.

Sources said the university is considering appealing to NAAC for re-evaluation within a fortnight. “The university was hopeful of A++. Since we have missed out by some points, we are hoping for a better grade if re-evaluation is done,” said Tanmay Swain, advisor of alumni association. 

While Vice-Chancellor of the University Sabita Acharya did not respond to queries, Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari said the department has no control over recruitment of teaching staff in the university now due to the Supreme Court stay. 

