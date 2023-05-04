Home Cities Bhubaneswar

AIIMS, CCRH ink pact for integrating homoeopathy with healthcare system

Executive director of AIIMS Dr Ashutosh Biswas said the association with CCRH will provide scope to explore and establish scientific evidence in homoeopathic medicines.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) have collaborated to integrate homoeopathy into the existing health care system and bring a synergy for cooperation in research and education.

The partnership that aims at reducing the over usage of modern drugs in the tertiary health care facilities will provide a compact platform for research to establish the therapeutic response of medicines in homoeopathy on the basis of scientific evidence. As part of the collaboration, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and CCRH under the Ministry of Ayush have already initiated works to set up a department of Integrative Medicine at AIIMS.

Executive director of AIIMS Dr Ashutosh Biswas said the association with CCRH will provide scope to explore and establish scientific evidence in homoeopathic medicines. It will also help devise a protocol of treatment. DG of CCRH Dr Subhash Kaushik said homoeopathy has a wide potential as an integrative system to current healthcare in the realm of public health platforms owing to its scientific evidence.

“Homoeopathy proved a precedent of adjunctive care to standard therapy during Covid-19 pandemic. Integrative homoeopathic care has provided varied successful integration and outcomes for dengue, acute encephalitis syndrome, post Covid illness, cancer care and mental diseases,” he said. The two institutes on Wednesday inked a pact. Among others, AIIMS superintendent Dr Dillip Kumar Parida, dean (research) Dr Satyajit Mishra and senior medical officer of department of Ayush Dr Prasant Kumar Sahoo were present.

