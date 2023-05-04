Drunk driver kills colleague over route dispute in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A driver allegedly killed his 45-year-old colleague in an inebriated state over a dispute on plying of vehicle on long routes for better profits at Khandagiri here late on Tuesday night. The deceased, Ashok Sethy of Nayagarh district was the driver of a sewerage vehicle in the city and had been working for the last few months. Sethy was employed by one Bipin Bihari Mukhi and stayed in his garage at Bahadalpur within Khandagiri police limits. The accused, Jagannath Dhibar of Pallahara, also started working as a driver for Mukhi a few days back.

Sources said Dhibar along with another driver and a helper used to sleep on the first floor of the garage. Dhibar and Sethy were at loggerheads over driving vehicles on long routes for better profits. On the day of the incident, Dhibar followed Sethy to the ground floor of the garage after the latter went to sleep and attacked him with a car jack. Sethy received a fatal wound on his head and died on the spot.

The two others present in the building found Sethy unresponsive on Wednesday and alerted Mukhi of the matter.After Mukhi informed Khandagiri police of the incident, Dhibar was arrested once he arrived at the garage.“A case under section 302 of IPC has bene registered against the accused. The two others present in the garage are also being questioned,” said an officer of Khandagiri police station.There has been no let up in major crimes in the state capital in the last three years.

