Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Drunk driver kills colleague over route dispute in Bhubaneswar

A driver allegedly killed his 45-year-old colleague in an inebriated state over a dispute on plying of vehicle on long routes for better profits at Khandagiri.

Published: 04th May 2023 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A driver allegedly killed his 45-year-old colleague in an inebriated state over a dispute on plying of vehicle on long routes for better profits at Khandagiri here late on Tuesday night. The deceased, Ashok Sethy of Nayagarh district was the driver of a sewerage vehicle in the city and had been working for the last few months. Sethy was employed by one Bipin Bihari Mukhi and stayed in his garage at Bahadalpur within Khandagiri police limits. The accused, Jagannath Dhibar of Pallahara, also started working as a driver for Mukhi a few days back.

Sources said Dhibar along with another driver and a helper used to sleep on the first floor of the garage. Dhibar and Sethy were at loggerheads over driving vehicles on long routes for better profits. On the day of the incident, Dhibar followed Sethy to the ground floor of the garage after the latter went to sleep and attacked him with a car jack. Sethy received a fatal wound on his head and died on the spot.  

The two others present in the building found Sethy unresponsive on Wednesday and alerted Mukhi of the matter.After Mukhi informed Khandagiri police of the incident, Dhibar was arrested once he arrived at the garage.“A case under section 302 of IPC has bene registered against the accused. The two others present in the garage are also being questioned,” said an officer of Khandagiri police station.There has been no let up in major crimes in the state capital in the last three years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp