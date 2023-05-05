AIIMS-Bhubaneswar docs save life of rare throat cancer patient

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A group of young doctors from AIIMS-Bhubaneswar performed a successful surgery on a 25-year-old woman, suffering from a rare variety of larynx cancer.The woman from Jagatsinghpur district was diagnosed with an advanced stage of adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) at the junction of food and windpipe, causing difficulty in breathing and swallowing. ACC is a rare malignancy arising from the secretory glands, most commonly seen involving the salivary glands.

Before coming to AIIMS, the woman had consulted at several hospitals for around a year seeking treatment. With no other option to save her life, the surgeons operated the patient with a new approach. The group of 10 doctors from the departments of ENT and surgical gastroenterology took 14 hours to perform the challenging procedure.

While the ENT surgeon removed the larynx, pharynx, upper part of the windpipe (trachea), upper part of food pipe (esophagus) and part of the thyroid gland, gastro surgeon dissected the colon and mobilised it into the neck through a tunnel made between the sternum and the heart connecting the base of tongue with the stomach, making a new food channel.

Associate professor of ENT Dr Dillip Kumar Samal said the patient was managed in ICU post surgery. After two months of surgery, the woman is doing well with normal breathing and food intake, he said.

The team comprised assistant professor surgical gastroenterology Dr Tanmay Dutta and assistant professor (anaesthesia) Dr Ajitesh Sahu. Head of ENT department Dr Pradipta Kumar Parida guided the team.

BHUBANESWAR: A group of young doctors from AIIMS-Bhubaneswar performed a successful surgery on a 25-year-old woman, suffering from a rare variety of larynx cancer.The woman from Jagatsinghpur district was diagnosed with an advanced stage of adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) at the junction of food and windpipe, causing difficulty in breathing and swallowing. ACC is a rare malignancy arising from the secretory glands, most commonly seen involving the salivary glands. Before coming to AIIMS, the woman had consulted at several hospitals for around a year seeking treatment. With no other option to save her life, the surgeons operated the patient with a new approach. The group of 10 doctors from the departments of ENT and surgical gastroenterology took 14 hours to perform the challenging procedure. While the ENT surgeon removed the larynx, pharynx, upper part of the windpipe (trachea), upper part of food pipe (esophagus) and part of the thyroid gland, gastro surgeon dissected the colon and mobilised it into the neck through a tunnel made between the sternum and the heart connecting the base of tongue with the stomach, making a new food channel.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Associate professor of ENT Dr Dillip Kumar Samal said the patient was managed in ICU post surgery. After two months of surgery, the woman is doing well with normal breathing and food intake, he said. The team comprised assistant professor surgical gastroenterology Dr Tanmay Dutta and assistant professor (anaesthesia) Dr Ajitesh Sahu. Head of ENT department Dr Pradipta Kumar Parida guided the team.