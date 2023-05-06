Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Mancheswar Industrial Estate stinks as BMC struggles for holding tax, user fee 

With industrial units allegedly defaulting on payment of holding tax and user fees to BMC drainage and desiltation and other sanitation services in the Estate have taken a hit.

Published: 06th May 2023 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

A clogged drain in Mancheswar industrial estate | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With industrial units allegedly defaulting on payment of holding tax and user fees to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), drainage and desiltation and other sanitation services in Mancheswar Industrial Estate of the city have taken a hit. 

Even as BMC provides sweeping and garbage lifting services in the area, various services including street light management have been severely affected as industries are unwilling to pay any fee other than the annual maintenance charges they pay to the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco). 

“Around Rs 60 crore holding tax is due on different industries in Mancheswar area. The industries are seeking total exemption because of the maintenance fee they are paying to Idco. Besides, we are also not being paid any user fee by the industries or Idco to carry out drainage desiltation and sanitation services,” said a senior official from the BMC sanitation wing. 

The ongoing confusion pertaining to payment of holding tax and user fee, on other other hand has also taken a toll on civic services in the area. With less than a month and a half month left for monsoon, internal drains in most parts of the industrial area remain clogged in waste. Random dumping of construction and demolition waste (C&D waste) is another area of concern. An official said a joint meeting between BMC and Idco was held last month to address the issues. 

“As the dispute pertaining to holding tax remained unresolved in the meeting it was decided a high-level meeting at department level will be conducted to resolve the matter,” he said. It was decided the street lights will be managed by BMC, while the drainage desiltation work will be taken up by Idco for the time-being. 

“Drainage desiltation work and other civic services will be provided by the BMC only after the matter relating to holding tax is resolved,” he said.  A joint inspection will be carried out by Idco and BMC officials on source segregation of waste as well as C&D waste.  Idco MD Bhupendra Singh Poonia said the government will decide on the holding tax issue. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mancheswar Industrial Estate Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp