Art lovers relish noted painter’s creations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At the ongoing ‘Kalasmriti: Journey of an Unknown Maestro’ art exhibition, celebrated painter Banshidhar Pratihary gives a rare insight into his art spanning over the last five decades. Being showcased at the Odisha Lalit Kala Academi’s Kalinga art gallery in the city, the 94-year-old award-winning artist’s paintings echo the stories of Indian mythology and life of a common man.

Be it sketches of Mahisasuramardini Durga, Goddess Saraswati, Shiva Parvati or paintings of women waiting in a forest or enjoying a summer evening. His paintings - mostly done in watercolour and tempera - have the essence and aesthetics of the timeless Ajanta fresco paintings and Indian temple sculptures.

Considered one of the finest exponents of tempera and wash painting in India, Pratihary’s illustrious journey into the world of fine arts began with a pencil sketch of Goddess Saraswati. In fact, it is this sketch that got him the legendary artist, Nandalal Bose’s elusive nod and admission into Shantiniketan in 1952. It was a dream come true for a 24-year-old youth, whose tryst with art started a decade ago with clay modelling.

Under the tutelage of doyens of Indian art, such as Dhiren Deb Burman, Ramkinker Baij, Radha Charan Bagchi, A Perumal, Biswarup Bose (Nandalal Bose’s son), Sukhamoy Mitra and Gauri Bhanja (Nandalal Bose’s daughter), Pratihary mastered fine arts in Bengal style of painting in watercolour, tempera, egg-tempera, batik and sculpture in six years.

Winner of several national and state awards, his dedication to the craft was recently celebrated by the Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi which honoured him with the prestigious Dharmapad award-2022. Even at this age, Pratihary continues to paint occasionally.

