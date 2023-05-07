Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Driver killed fellow worker over mobile phone: Odisha police

Bhoi intervened in the tussle and took Dhibar to the third floor of the building while Sethy slept on the ground floor.

Published: 07th May 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The murder of a driver by his fellow worker in the state capital a few days back was the fallout of a dispute over a mobile phone. Police said the accused, Jagannath Dhibar’s employer had given him a mobile phone and the victim, Ashok Sethy had taken the device to speak with his family on Tuesday night.

Dhibar, Sethy and a helper Kenalu Bhoi, who stayed at the building of their employer, Bipin Bihari Mukhi in Bahadalpur within Khandagiri police limits, reportedly consumed alcohol. After some time, Dhibar asked Sethy to return his phone. But when Sethy refused to comply, it led to a heated exchange of words that turned into a brawl.

Bhoi intervened in the tussle and took Dhibar to the third floor of the building while Sethy slept on the ground floor. Dhibar went to the ground floor late at night and assaulted Sethy with an iron rod and then strangulated him to death, said police. Dhibar was arrested by Khandagiri police and two iron rods seized from him.

Police said three cases including one of murder were earlier registered against Dhibar, a native of Pallahara in Angul district.“Dhibar was earlier arrested by Pallahara police for allegedly raping and killing a lady teacher in December, 2016,” said an officer of Khandagiri police station.

Comments

