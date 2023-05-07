Miscreants attack woman, vandalise hostel at Odisha's Nayapalli

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another incident that proves women are not safe in the city, the inmates of a ladies' hostel at Nayapalli were attacked by a few miscreants on Friday night. The miscreants barged into the hostel and ransacked the premises.

As per a complaint lodged by an inmate, Leela Swain (30), one of the miscreants attacked her in front of the hostel. Swain was about to leave for the market on her scooter when one of the three miscreants standing a few metres away threw a stone at her. “I confronted the three youths and they started misbehaving with me. This led to a scuffle between us following which the trio called their other associates to the spot,” she said.

At least 10 miscreants then started pushing and harassing Swain, who works in a private organisation, after which she ran inside the hostel fearing for her life. The goons started pelting stones at the hostel when the other women inmates came outside.

The complainant alleged the youths created a ruckus on the spot for over 40 minutes. “A group of youths in the age group of 18 to 22 have been consuming intoxicants in the area for the last several months. They attack residents who oppose them,” alleged Swain. In several instances, the youths have even snatched money from the residents, she said.

The miscreants also vandalised Swain’s scooter before fleeing the spot. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case in this connection but so far no arrests have been made. The incident comes days after several goons demolished two shops illegally in Nayapalli.

