11 projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore cleared in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state-level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) on Monday cleared 11 industrial projects worth Rs 2,840.73 crore with the potential to generate employment opportunities for 3,721 people. Chairing the meeting, chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena said nine of the proposals were converted from companies that participated in the Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2022.
Projects spread across diverse sectors like aluminium and aluminium downstream, steel and steel downstream, chemicals and plastics, food processing and packaging, textiles and apparel, tourism and renewable energy received the panel’s approval.
The projects are proposed to be set up across various parts of the state including Balangir, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts. The SLSWCA approved the proposal of RCR Steel Works Private Limited, entailing an investment of Rs 896.98 crore. It proposes to set up a steel plant in Jamda, Mayurbhanj that is expected to provide employment opportunities to about 750 people.
The committee also approved the expansion proposals of Utkal Alumina International Ltd at Rayagada and Hindalco Industries Limited at Lapanga in Sambalpur, which promise cumulative investment of nearly Rs 1,000 crore and are expected to provide employment to over 500 people.
The single window panel also approved the project proposal of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd to set up a resort at Somolo Island, Chilika Lake in Ganjam district at an investment of Rs 228.45 crore. The project is expected to further strengthen Odisha’s position in the tourism map of India.
In the chemicals sector, the committee gave its nod to a project by Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. With an investment of `303 crore, the company proposes to set up a manufacturing unit of 25,000 MT water treatment chemicals and 30,000 MT monomer and polymers at Paradeep.
In the textiles and apparel sector, Indian Stitches Private Limited has proposed to set up a fabric processing plant with an investment of Rs 100 crore generating employment for over 1,000 people. In the food processing sector, the project proposal of Taj SATs Ltd to set up food processing and packaging units in Khurda was approved. The project comes with an investment of Rs 51 crore with potential employment for 200 people.
Investments galore