Cyclone will skirt Odisha but bring sweltering heat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The clamour over a cyclone threat turned out to be a whimper with the system forming over Bengal of Bengal curving away from the Indian coastline. However, it in all likelihood will raise the heat across the state.

Weather experts said the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea is expected to enhance the flow of dry westerly-northwesterly winds towards Odisha triggering a rise in day temperature in the state. Moisture incursion, required for thunderstorm activity from the Bay of Bengal to the state, will break off as a result of which day temperature is expected to rise in the absence of significant rainfall activity.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said day mercury is likely to rise by two to three degree Celsius in the next 24 hours. It is expected to be 40 degrees C or more at a few places in the next three days. A few places already have started experiencing a rise in day temperature in the last two days.

“Hot weather will prevail and people are advised to take precautionary measures while stepping outside,” said a scientist of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Umasankar Das.

On Monday, at least 14 places recorded 40 degrees C or more. Boudh was the hottest at 42 degrees, followed by Jharsuguda and Sambalpur at 41.6 degrees each. The twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 38.2 degrees and 39.5 degrees respectively on the day. The humidity level also rose making the day intolerable.

Meanwhile, the low pressure is likely to intensify into a depression on Tuesday. It is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the east-central Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea on Wednesday.

Initially, the tropical storm is likely to move north-northwestwards till Thursday. Thereafter, it may re-curve gradually and move north-northeastwards towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts, said the Met office.

“A pre-genesis track of the system has been issued by IMD and more details regarding its movement will emerge once it intensifies into a depression. The possibility of a few districts in the state receiving rainfall under the influence of the system can not be ruled out,” said a weather expert.

