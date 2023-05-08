Mission Shakti groups to take up wall painting in ULBs

BHUBANESWAR: The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department will rope in Mission Shakti groups for painting walls inwards in all urban local bodies (ULBs) of the state to sensitise people on sanitation and waste management.
As per the decision taken by the department in a meeting chaired by H&UD secretary G Mathivathanan, at least 20 wall paintings in each ward of municipal corporations, 15 in each ward of municipalities and 10 in NACs will be carried out by the department with the help of Mission Shakti groups. Swachh Sathis and their supervisors will monitor the implementation of the programme at the ward level. The entire activity would be executed by Mission Shakti groups as per ‘Mukta’ guidelines.
Work orders will be placed with the groups through MoU and funds provided based on the specifications and timeline of the project. “In no case, the tender will be floated for the engagement of any contractor,” said the director of municipal administration Sangramjit Nayak.