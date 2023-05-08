Mission Shakti groups to take up wall painting in ULBs

As per the decision taken by the department in a meeting chaired by H&UD secretary G Mathivathanan, at least 20 wall paintings in each ward of municipal corporations, 15 in each ward of municipalities and 10 in NACs will be carried out by the department with the help of Mission Shakti groups. Swachh Sathis and their supervisors will monitor the implementation of the programme at the ward level. The entire activity would be executed by Mission Shakti groups as per ‘Mukta’ guidelines.