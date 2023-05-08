Power cut during President address: Odisha Guv seeks report

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Monday sought reports from chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena and vice-chancellor of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo (MSCB) University Santosh Tripathy over a power outage during the convocation address of President Droupadi Murmu.
The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of Universities, has asked the chief secretary and the vice chancellor to submit their reports within a week. Electricity supply was snapped minutes after the President started delivering the 12th convocation address of the university on Saturday. There was no electricity in the auditorium from 11.56 am to 12.04 pm. The event continued in darkness as the standby generator at the auditorium failed to function.
The university authorities suspended electrician Jayant Tripathy for the power outage and formed a three-member team comprising the registrar, PG council chairman and development officer to investigate lapses and fix responsibility. While the team was supposed to submit its report to the vice-chancellor on Monday, it hadn’t done so till evening. “Stringent action will be taken against anyone found guilty in the report,” Tripathy said.