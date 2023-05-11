Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Over 1500 high schools to be transformed by December in Odisha

. There are 5,051 government and 3,264 government-aided high schools in Odisha which provide education from Class I to X to more than 72 lakh students.

Published: 11th May 2023 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2023 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File photo)

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 1,500 schools will be transformed during the fourth phase of the state government's 5T high school transformation programme by December this year.

This was informed by School and Mass Education commissioner-cum-secretary Aswathy S during the 40th executive council meeting of 'Mo School Abhiyan' on Wednesday. The transformed schools will be equipped with smart classrooms, well-developed e-libraries, state-of-the-art laboratory-cum-interactive science centres, advanced sports infrastructure and child-friendly campuses.

Chairing the council meeting, Aswathy asked officials concerned to complete the fourth phase work before the December deadline. So far, the state government has implemented three phases of the programme and all the high schools in the state will be covered by the end of the fourth phase. There are 5,051 government and 3,264 government-aided high schools in Odisha which provide education from Class I to X to more than 72 lakh students. Around 1,075 schools in the first phase, 2,906 in second phase and 1,816 in third phase so far have been transformed.

"High schools that have undergone transformation under Odisha's 5T high school transformation programme are delivering exemplary results. Be it increased participation of the students at national level sports and debate competitions or their interest in exploring the newer world of coding, the programme has given wings to cognitive skills and athletic spirit of the blooming minds. Taking the legacy ahead, the state government has decided to transform all high schools of the state by December this year with modern infrastructure and advanced facilities," she said.

The secretary also took stock of implementation of school clubs in all government high schools of the state and held discussions on development of programme framework for club activities. 'Mo School Abhiyan' will organise consultation meetings with its stakeholders and expert organisations to develop materials and framework for Kaushali, Kridangan, Jigyansa and Sahitya Srujani clubs.

Proposals worth Rs 529.56 crore of 30 districts were approved in the meeting. Within the last month, a total of 7,358 alumni have joined hands with 'Mo School Abhiyan' and contributed Rs 6.66 crore for development of their alma mater. The scheme has received grants worth Rs 165.05 crore from various CSR funds.

Coupled with the donors' contribution, CSR funds and a two-time matching grant from the state government, the executive council has approved projects worth Rs 165.05 crore which will be used for development of 2,402 primary, upper primary and high schools across the state.

The alumni have contributed Rs 2.04 crore in Balasore, Rs 60 lakh in Ganjam, Rs 48.13 lakh in Cuttack, Rs 47.43 lakh in Balangir and Rs 38.87 lakh in Bhadrak districts respectively. Till date, 7.90 lakh alumni have contributed financially under 'Mo School Abhiyan'.

TRANSFORMED SO FAR

1st phase - 1,075
2nd phase - 2,906
3rd phase (so far) - 1,816

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha
India Matters
The Supreme Court has time and again analysed the nature of Article 44 of the Constitution (Photo | Express)
Karnataka Muslim quota: SC raps public functionaries for statements on sub-judice matters
LinkedIn logo (File Photo | AP)
Nobody is responsible, except the boat operator?' Kerala HC pulls up govt on Tanur boat accident
A SpiceJet plane prepares to take-off from Chennai airport for domestic travel. (File Photo | PTI)
More turbulence as SpiceJet gets insolvency glare
Representational image of BJP flag. (File photo | PTI)
EC serves notice to BJP over unsubstantiated claims against Congress in advertisement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp