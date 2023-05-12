BMC plan for drain expansion

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will acquire 1,048 private plots along major drains in the city to execute its storm water/natural drain expansion and restoration programme.

The civic body has issued a public notice urging the owners of the private plots concerned to give their written consent for the same to it within 15 days. The land owners have been requested to submit their written consent to the land section of BMC. The civic body has also clarified those having objection will also require to file their grievance with the agency within the same period.

No objection will be accepted after the given timeline, it stated. Notably, the civic body has been striving to purchase lands along storm water drains to restore the natural drains and check water-logging and urban deluge that have become an annual event in the city during monsoon. To execute the plan, BMC had sought Rs 753 crore from the government in 2019.

