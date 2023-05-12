Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BMC plan for drain expansion

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will acquire 1,048 private plots along major drains in the city to execute its storm water/natural drain expansion and restoration programme. 

Published: 12th May 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will acquire 1,048 private plots along major drains in the city to execute its storm water/natural drain expansion and restoration programme. 

The civic body has issued a public notice urging the owners of the private plots concerned to give their written consent for the same to it within 15 days. The land owners have been requested to submit their written consent to the land section of BMC. The civic body has also clarified those having objection will also require to file their grievance with the agency within the same period. 

No objection will be accepted after the given timeline, it stated. Notably, the civic body has been striving to purchase lands along storm water drains to restore the natural drains and check water-logging and urban deluge that have become an annual event in the city during monsoon.   To execute the plan, BMC had sought Rs 753 crore from the government in 2019. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp