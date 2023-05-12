Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Brace for another heatwave in Odisha from May 14

Odisha is likely to witness the second spell of heatwave this season from May 14 onwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha is likely to witness the second spell of heatwave this season from May 14 onwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. As per the national weather forecaster, the tropical storm Mocha is expected to cross south-east Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts around Sunday noon and the system will enhance the flow of dry and hot westerly winds towards Odisha. There will be no large change in day temperature in the next two days and thereafter the mercury level is expected to rise, said the regional Met office.

Heatwave condition is likely to prevail at a few places in western districts for four to five days from Sunday onwards. “Day temperature is expected to remain around 44 degree Celsius in places like Sambalpur and Jharsuguda on Monday,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das.

In the wake of IMD’s forecast, special relief commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu, in a meeting directed officials concerned to take precautionary measures like making arrangement of drinking water at all market places, bus stands and crowded locations in rural and urban areas of the state. He instructed repair of defunct tube-wells and pipes and ensure oral rehydration solution (ORS) is given to passengers travelling in buses.

Authorities have also been asked to keep adequate stock of medicines, saline and ORS at district headquarter hospitals and other healthcare institutions in the state. Sahu also directed officials concerned to ensure uninterrupted power supply to prevent inconvenience to people. 

Meanwhile, Odisha has already started reeling under sweltering heat and humidity under the influence of the westerly winds. At least 16 places recorded 40 degree Celsius or more on Thursday. Boudh and Jharsuguda recorded 43.4 degree each on the day, followed by Sambalpur 43.3 degree. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 37.7 degree and 38.5 degree respectively during the period. 

