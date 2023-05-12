Chandaka wildlife Division orders inquiry into ongoing dredging, construction activities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With landscaping carried out on Sikharchandi hill, Chandaka Wildlife Division has ordered an inquiry into the ongoing activities. Though the hill is a part of revenue area, it falls in the jurisdiction of Chandaka Wildlife Division.

A senior official of the division said a forest official in the rank of ranger has been asked to probe the ongoing dredging and construction activities at the hill and submit a report for appropriate action. The hill is frequented by elephants on many occasions.

“Accordingly, an order has been issued for inquiry at our level to check if authorities ensured necessary compliance while taking up projects at the hill,” the officer said. Sources in Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) said construction of a water storage facility of 30 million litre is being taken up near the hill. “Work on the project for which land was provided by Idco was started recently after finalisation of the bid through a global tender,” said a WATCO official.

Apart from the water storage facility, the state government has also decided to develop Sikharchandi temple and its peripheral areas as a tourist attraction by spending Rs 25 crore. A master plan in this regard had been approved by the government earlier this month.

The project, to be taken up by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on 53.64 acre land includes sports facilities, a viewpoint and trekking route to the top of Sikharchandi hill, parking facility, development of the main temple, community centre, shops and other facilities divided into four zones. The project however, is yet to be taken up, sources said.

However, a section of locals and environmentalists have demanded protection of the patch of natural forest on the hill, that has been acting as green lungs for Bhubaneswar. Officials from Chandaka Wildlife Division said they are also looking into the matter and trying to ensure no tree is felled on the site without prior approval of the Forest department. Chandaka DFO Md Jameel said appropriate measures will be taken by the government basing on the probe report.

