Ensure quality or face action: Minister to contractors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister of State for Rural Development Pritiranjan Gharai on Thursday warned of stern action against contractors or implementing firms if the department’s projects assigned to them are found to be substandard or fail during quality tests.

Taking a review of ongoing projects, the minister said, departmental engineers are accountable for delay in completion of projects and quality of work. Since construction of roads, bridges and buildings is the responsibility of the department, he stressed the projects must be completed within the stipulated time frame.

Gharai asked officials to expedite the incomplete projects under Biju Setu Yojana (BSY) and ensure all pending construction works are completed by the end of this year. Chief engineers and senior engineers have been directed to prepare a list of all ongoing projects and submit it to the department. Technical issues and solutions for construction of roads and bridges were also discussed at the meeting.

The engineers were advised to use technology and new knowledge in order to ensure quality of concrete roads. The department’s officials were asked to expedite the projects under Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Gramya Sadak Yojana along with the construction of buildings in a time-bound manner without compromising on quality. While projects under phase I of BSY are nearing completion, the state government has planned to commence phase II at the earliest.

The state cabinet recently approved a proposal to extend the scheme up to 2025-26 and it was decided to take up 866 new bridges in addition to the completion of ongoing projects with an additional outlay of Rs 3,597.22 crore. Principal secretary of Rural Development department Sanjay Kumar Singh presented a detailed briefing on the ongoing schemes and said all the schemes implemented last year have been completed with over 80 per cent utilisation of budget allocation.

He directed the officials to ensure 100 per cent of the budgetary provision is utilised in the current financial year in completing various projects on time and asked the engineers to be sincere in fulfilling the quarterly target for construction of roads and bridges. All divisional engineers, circle engineers, engineers-in-chief, chief engineers along with the special secretary of the department were present in the meeting.

