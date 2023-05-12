Home Cities Bhubaneswar

EOW freezes Rs 1.22 crore of ponzi app Joint Trade- Financial Growth

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch on Thursday froze Rs 1.22 crore of ponzi app Joint Trade - Financial Growth from its five accounts in different banks. 

Published: 12th May 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2023 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Economic Offences Wing

Economic Offences Wing

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch on Thursday froze Rs 1.22 crore of ponzi app Joint Trade - Financial Growth from its five accounts in different banks. 

The app available on Play Store had posted an advertisement on the internet claiming to provide instant profits on minimum investments. Morphed photographs of Bollywood actors like Askhay Kumar and Maniesh Paul were used on placards and pamphlets by the creators to lure people to deposit money for higher returns. 

Joint Trade claimed it was a wealth management platform engaged in floating different investment schemes ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 20,000. During probe, the EOW officers found the accused used different united payments interface (UPI) IDs to receive deposits from people.

The accused had linked the UPI IDs to the savings/current bank accounts in the name of several shell companies and individuals. The individual bank account holders were being given meagre commissions for carrying out the fraudulent financial transactions. 

The UPI IDs on the app were frequently changed. Sources said EOW officers during course of investigation examined five bank accounts and traced financial transactions to the tune of `18.67 crore. Three of the accounts were maintained in the name of shell companies based out of Gujarat, Rajasthan and New Delhi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joint Trade - Financial Growth Economic Offences Wing
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp