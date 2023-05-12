EOW freezes Rs 1.22 crore of ponzi app Joint Trade- Financial Growth

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch on Thursday froze Rs 1.22 crore of ponzi app Joint Trade - Financial Growth from its five accounts in different banks.

The app available on Play Store had posted an advertisement on the internet claiming to provide instant profits on minimum investments. Morphed photographs of Bollywood actors like Askhay Kumar and Maniesh Paul were used on placards and pamphlets by the creators to lure people to deposit money for higher returns.

Joint Trade claimed it was a wealth management platform engaged in floating different investment schemes ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 20,000. During probe, the EOW officers found the accused used different united payments interface (UPI) IDs to receive deposits from people.

The accused had linked the UPI IDs to the savings/current bank accounts in the name of several shell companies and individuals. The individual bank account holders were being given meagre commissions for carrying out the fraudulent financial transactions.

The UPI IDs on the app were frequently changed. Sources said EOW officers during course of investigation examined five bank accounts and traced financial transactions to the tune of `18.67 crore. Three of the accounts were maintained in the name of shell companies based out of Gujarat, Rajasthan and New Delhi.

