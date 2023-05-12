Odisha's Jharsuguda bypoll final turnout at 79.12 per cent

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as an estimated 79.21 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in Jharsuguda bypoll as per the final figure released by the chief electoral officer, political parties have started speculations on the result to be declared on May 13.

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Pramila Mallick and vice president of BJD Debi Prasad Mishra said the party’s candidate Deepali Das will win the bypoll by a margin of over 50,000 votes.

“While we do not want to beat our own trumpet, it is a fact the BJD will win the Jharsuguda bypoll with a handsome margin. People of the constituency are the major force behind BJD and it reflected during polling in Jharsuguda. Voters including women flocked to cast their vote in favour of BJD candidate,” he added.

On the other hand, BJP has, pinned its hopes on the higher polling percentage compared to the 2019 elections. BJP spokesperson Dilip Mallick told mediapersons like the Dhamnagar bypoll, the voters were relatively silent during Jharsuguda by-election.

“The voting percentage is also on the higher side, indicating the results will go against the ruling party and in favour of BJP’s Tankadhar Tripathy,” he added. But BJP MLA Kusum Tete said the saffron party candidate will mostly remain in the second position. President of OPCC Sarat Pattanayak said that the bypoll witnessed a triangular contest with Congress candidate Tarun Pandey having an advantage.

