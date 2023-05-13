Bhubaneswar schools record 100 per cent results

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students of CBSE schools in the State Capital excelled in the Class X and XII board examinations, results of which were announced on Friday. Many of them recorded 100 per cent results. Over 60 pc students of KIIT scored above 90 pc in Class X examination. Similarly, students excelled in all the three streams of Class XII examination. All students of the school secured first division of which, 35 pc secured 90 pc and above.

Students of DAV Chandrasekharpur also passed with flying colours. Out of 292 students in Class X, 90 students secured more than 95 pc, while another 168 students scored more than 90 pc. In Class XII, 51 out of 307 students secured above 95 pc while 133 scored more than 90 pc. DAV Kalinga Nagar also registered 100 pc pass percentage and an average of 82.37 pc in Class X. Of 123 students, around 13 pc students scored above 95 pc, while 34 pc students got above 90 pc marks. In Class XII, the school average stood at 80.1 pc in science and 76.31 pc in commerce. At DAV Pokhariput, 95 out of 222 students secured above 90 pc in Class X, while 54 out of 249 scored more than 90 pc in Class XII science stream.

BJEM school officials said their results were also overwhelming. The results remained 100 pc in Class X examination. Of 242 students, 74 secured 90 pc and above. Likewise, of 150 students who appeared the Class XII examination in science stream, 26 secured 90 pc and above.Like every year, students of SAI International posted cent percent result in both Class X and XII.A total 112 students of DPS Kalinga School scored 90 pc and above in Class X.In St Xavier’s high school at Khandagiri, 33 students scored above 95 pc in Class X and 16 students got above 90 pc in Class XII.On the other hand, the LR DAV Public School in Cuttack also achieved 100 pc results in both the grades.

