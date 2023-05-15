BMC to create network of 3L WGPs to streamline waste management in Odisha

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to streamline door-to-door waste lifting and management facilities in the city, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to create a network of three lakh waste generation points (WGPs) under its ‘Safa Bhubaneswar’ application. BMC sources said while 1.2 lakh WGPs have already been identified and fixing of QR codes at these points is underway, survey to identify another 1.8 lakh WGPs in the city by monsoon will be launched soon.

Deputy commissioner for sanitation Manoranjan Sahu said the WGPs are residential or commercial structures where waste is generated everyday. “The survey is being carried out to ensure that households or traders in these points find support from the civic body for appropriate management of waste in case the garbage collection vehicle fails to reach them on time or they fail to hand over the trash to them on a particular day,” he said

The prime objective of this exercise is to prevent citizens from dumping waste randomly outside their homes or unused land in absence of alternatives, Sahu said. Under this survey, BMC is trying to ascertain how many households are there in a WGP and the amount of waste generated from these points. Besides, QR codes are being provided at each WGP for smooth delivery of the service.

Since the survey is time-consuming, BMC authorities said they have decided to rope in an expert agency to carry out the task for the remaining 1.8 lakh WGPs at the earliest. The bidding process for engaging an agency has already been initiated and will be finalised soon, said an official.

On the other hand, efforts are also being made to address the issues pertaining to technical glitches in the application and improve the grievance redressal and service delivery mechanism, BMC officials said.

Around 400 vehicles have been tagged for service under the application for lifting waste including bulk waste from parties and events, he said.

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to streamline door-to-door waste lifting and management facilities in the city, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to create a network of three lakh waste generation points (WGPs) under its ‘Safa Bhubaneswar’ application. BMC sources said while 1.2 lakh WGPs have already been identified and fixing of QR codes at these points is underway, survey to identify another 1.8 lakh WGPs in the city by monsoon will be launched soon. Deputy commissioner for sanitation Manoranjan Sahu said the WGPs are residential or commercial structures where waste is generated everyday. “The survey is being carried out to ensure that households or traders in these points find support from the civic body for appropriate management of waste in case the garbage collection vehicle fails to reach them on time or they fail to hand over the trash to them on a particular day,” he said The prime objective of this exercise is to prevent citizens from dumping waste randomly outside their homes or unused land in absence of alternatives, Sahu said. Under this survey, BMC is trying to ascertain how many households are there in a WGP and the amount of waste generated from these points. Besides, QR codes are being provided at each WGP for smooth delivery of the service.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Since the survey is time-consuming, BMC authorities said they have decided to rope in an expert agency to carry out the task for the remaining 1.8 lakh WGPs at the earliest. The bidding process for engaging an agency has already been initiated and will be finalised soon, said an official. On the other hand, efforts are also being made to address the issues pertaining to technical glitches in the application and improve the grievance redressal and service delivery mechanism, BMC officials said. Around 400 vehicles have been tagged for service under the application for lifting waste including bulk waste from parties and events, he said.