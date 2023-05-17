BMC to set up Reduce, Reuse & Recyle centres

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will set up ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle (RRR)’ centres in different parts of the city to encourage people to donate old clothes, old books, plastic items and other such products that can be refurbished, reused and remade into new products and given to those in need. The ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’ campaign was launched by Mayor Sulochana Das in presence of municipal commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange on the mall premises on Monday.

As part of the drive, ward- level campaign will be launched to raise awareness among households on donation of the products and items that can be recycled and reused. “Steps will also be taken to collect such items on regular interval from the households through dedicated vehicles,” said an official.

Besides, BMC plans to come up with RRR centres and containers in different parts of the city including major public places where people could easily donate their items.The drive was carried out as per the mandate of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs which had asked civic bodies to come up with RRC centres.

