Eviction drive in Unit-2 area suspended after tension

Published: 17th May 2023 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2023 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Eviction drive going on near Jeypore bus stand

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An eviction drive jointly undertaken by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) in front of Kesari Mall of Unit II Market building locality on Monday, was put on hold after facing stiff opposition from street vendors in the area. Sources said the enforcement team along with police reached the spot to vacate encroached spaces in the market to facilitate free movement. At least five makeshift kiosks were also razed for the purpose.

The drive was however, stopped abruptly after makeshift vendors of the area protested the same alleging that they suffered losses in lakhs since no prior notice to vacate the area was served to them. They also complained that a few members of the enforcement squad misbehaved with the women vendors.

Members of All Odisha Roadside Vendors’ Association said as per norms of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act 2014, the enforcement agency needs to issue notice to the vendors at least a month before the eviction. They further threatened of intensifying their stir if they are not provided any rehabilitation facility. Officials of the enforcement squad meanwhile said they had the order of eviction. The drive was nonetheless stopped owing to the protest.

