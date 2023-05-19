BMC’s bizarre beautification plan along natural drainage channel

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Strange are the ways of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and its obsession with beautification.Instead of protecting and keeping intact storm water channels, the civic body is planning recreational zones along the natural drainage systems. One such case is the plan for drainage channel-4 in Jayadev Vihar area of the city.

Sources said the BMC has decided to develop one side of drainage channel no 4 in Lane no 11 of Jayadev Vihar under and turn it into a jogging path as well as a recreational zone Mukta scheme.Accordingly, dredging work has started along one stretch of the drain in the locality. “Paver blocks will be laid while open gym equipment will be installed. Sitting arrangements will also be made as part of the beautification plan,” said a work supervisor engaged at the site.

Residents say the initiative will be futile as storm water that floods the area during heavy rain in monsoon will leave the gym equipment damaged. Even moderate rainfall inundates the stretches because the drainage channel has been narrowed and overflows due to its inability to evacuate the excess flow of water.

Some citizens said the space where BMC is planning beautification was originally part of the natural drain which got squeezed due to faulty stonewall plan leading to flooding during the monsoon. Locals feel the area be cleaned and freed from encroachment for its future use in expansion of the drainage channel as the civic body has already initiated a process for expansion of major drainage channels through purchase of over 1,000 private plots.

Besides, poor maintenance will encourage anti-socials to use the place during evening hours, locals said.

Corporator of Ward No 26 Bharati Singh said BMC decided to take up beautification project along the drain as per request of some of the residents and senior citizens of the locality who complained about lack of a park or jogging track in the area.She asserted that the civic body may go in for fencing and other measures if required to check any misuse of the space after its development.

BHUBANESWAR: Strange are the ways of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and its obsession with beautification.Instead of protecting and keeping intact storm water channels, the civic body is planning recreational zones along the natural drainage systems. One such case is the plan for drainage channel-4 in Jayadev Vihar area of the city. Sources said the BMC has decided to develop one side of drainage channel no 4 in Lane no 11 of Jayadev Vihar under and turn it into a jogging path as well as a recreational zone Mukta scheme.Accordingly, dredging work has started along one stretch of the drain in the locality. “Paver blocks will be laid while open gym equipment will be installed. Sitting arrangements will also be made as part of the beautification plan,” said a work supervisor engaged at the site. Residents say the initiative will be futile as storm water that floods the area during heavy rain in monsoon will leave the gym equipment damaged. Even moderate rainfall inundates the stretches because the drainage channel has been narrowed and overflows due to its inability to evacuate the excess flow of water.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Some citizens said the space where BMC is planning beautification was originally part of the natural drain which got squeezed due to faulty stonewall plan leading to flooding during the monsoon. Locals feel the area be cleaned and freed from encroachment for its future use in expansion of the drainage channel as the civic body has already initiated a process for expansion of major drainage channels through purchase of over 1,000 private plots. Besides, poor maintenance will encourage anti-socials to use the place during evening hours, locals said. Corporator of Ward No 26 Bharati Singh said BMC decided to take up beautification project along the drain as per request of some of the residents and senior citizens of the locality who complained about lack of a park or jogging track in the area.She asserted that the civic body may go in for fencing and other measures if required to check any misuse of the space after its development.