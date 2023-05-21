BJP resolves to work for making Odisha ‘BJD Mukt’ 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Saturday resolved to work for a ‘BJD-Mukt Odisha’ to free the state from corruption and provide good governance. The state executive of the party which met here to discuss and finalise a month-long programme from May 29 to mark the ninth year of completion of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and a road map for the next four months came down heavily on the state government for its failure on all fronts.

After elaborate discussion on governance issues, the party passed a resolution that the development of the state is not possible until the corrupt BJD government is removed.

Briefing media persons after the meeting, BJP state general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar said corruption is rampant in the state and has spread to every sphere of the administration. The law and order situation is fast deteriorating as is evident from the murder of former minister Naba Kishore Das in broad daylight. It has been nearly four months since the murder and the by-election to Jharsuguda is over but the government is yet to find out the motive behind the crime, she said.

The BJP took strong exception to the lackadaisical attitude of the state government towards power disruption during the address of President Droupadi Murmu at a convocation in Baripada. The government is yet to fix the responsibility for the mismanagement which is reprehensible, she said.

The other issues discussed at the meeting included rising atrocities on women, criminalisation of politics, alarming unemployment, malnutrition, missing files of Srimandir, Kotia border dispute, unscheduled power cuts, deterioration in health services and non-implementation of centrally funded welfare schemes. Samantasinghar said the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Har Ghar Jal, employment generation for youths and other welfare schemes are not reaching the intended beneficiaries as the state government is coming in the way of their implementation.

The meeting chaired by the newly appointed state party president Manmohan Samal resolved to touch all households of the state during the month-long public outreach people and convince people of the need to get rid of the BJD in the next elections, she said. Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Biswheswar Tudu, and national general secretaries Sunil Bansal and D Purandeswari were among those who attended the meeting.

