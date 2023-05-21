OTP scam prime accused in Odisha had links with Pakistan agents

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: More sensational details about the modus operandi of ITI teacher Pathanisamanta Lenka, prime accused in the one-time password (OTP) scam, have come to the fore with the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch finding his links with a person who was arrested in Gujarat for sharing sensitive information with intelligence operatives of Pakistan.

During verification of chats and other data, the STF found that Lenka had sold OTPs to the person who Gujarat Police had nabbed a few months back. Though the investigating agency did not divulge his identity, it said the person was reportedly in contact with intelligence operatives of Pakistan operating out of New Delhi. The STF is now trying to ascertain whether Lenka had directly sold the OTPs to Pakistani agents.

Separate teams of STF are likely to visit Gujarat, New Delhi and Patna as part of its investigation. Last week, the STF arrested three persons, including the ITI teacher, for allegedly procuring pre-activated SIM cards and selling OTPs to Pakistani agents.

Lenka had also sold OTPs to a woman accused of sharing critical information with Pakistani agents. A case was registered against the woman by Rajasthan Police. A native of Patna, the woman turned approver is currently assisting the investigators. One team will visit Bihar as part of the probe, said sources.

Meanwhile, a court here on Saturday allowed STF to take Lenka and two other accused - Saroj Kumar Nayak (26) and Soumya Pattanaik (19) on three-day remand starting Sunday. “The three accused will be questioned to ascertain whether they were aware of their dealing with Pakistani agents engaged in carrying out activities against India,” said STF IG JN Pankaj. He said if it is established the accused were involved in anti-national activities, then stringent action will be initiated against them.

BHUBANESWAR: More sensational details about the modus operandi of ITI teacher Pathanisamanta Lenka, prime accused in the one-time password (OTP) scam, have come to the fore with the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch finding his links with a person who was arrested in Gujarat for sharing sensitive information with intelligence operatives of Pakistan. During verification of chats and other data, the STF found that Lenka had sold OTPs to the person who Gujarat Police had nabbed a few months back. Though the investigating agency did not divulge his identity, it said the person was reportedly in contact with intelligence operatives of Pakistan operating out of New Delhi. The STF is now trying to ascertain whether Lenka had directly sold the OTPs to Pakistani agents. Separate teams of STF are likely to visit Gujarat, New Delhi and Patna as part of its investigation. Last week, the STF arrested three persons, including the ITI teacher, for allegedly procuring pre-activated SIM cards and selling OTPs to Pakistani agents.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Lenka had also sold OTPs to a woman accused of sharing critical information with Pakistani agents. A case was registered against the woman by Rajasthan Police. A native of Patna, the woman turned approver is currently assisting the investigators. One team will visit Bihar as part of the probe, said sources. Meanwhile, a court here on Saturday allowed STF to take Lenka and two other accused - Saroj Kumar Nayak (26) and Soumya Pattanaik (19) on three-day remand starting Sunday. “The three accused will be questioned to ascertain whether they were aware of their dealing with Pakistani agents engaged in carrying out activities against India,” said STF IG JN Pankaj. He said if it is established the accused were involved in anti-national activities, then stringent action will be initiated against them.