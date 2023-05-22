ED seizes gold ornaments worth over Rs 1 crore in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized gold ornaments weighing 1.978 kg worth Rs 1.13 crore along with Rs 15 lakh in cash in connection with a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against employees of two real estate firms.
ED started its investigation in 2020 and interrogated the director of GDS Builders Private Limited Umasankar Patro and the director of Surnag Builders Private Limited Ashok Patro. Umasankar and Ashok are relatives, said sources.
On Thursday, the central agency had conducted searches at eight locations in the city. Searches were conducted at commercial establishments and residences of people linked with the two real estate firms. Gold ornaments, cash, the sale deed of the property, electronic devices and various incriminating articles were seized from Umasankar’s uncle Lokanath Subudhi’s house in the city.