Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Naveen’s calculated move to placate Sudam ahead of Assembly elections

The BJD president took everyone by surprise by bringing Marndi back into the cabinet after stripping him of an important portfolio like Revenue and Disaster Management during the first rejig.

Published: 23rd May 2023 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Sudam Marndi

Sudam Marndi

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The re-induction of Sudam Marndi in the council of ministers ahead of the 2024 elections appears to be a calculated move of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to placate the tribal leader and assuage his hurt feelings for the short shift he was given during the cabinet reshuffle last year.

The BJD president took everyone by surprise by bringing Marndi back into the cabinet after stripping him of an important portfolio like Revenue and Disaster Management during the first rejig of his council of ministers in his fifth term in June last year.  

“It was obvious  the performance of Marndi as Revenue minister was not up to the satisfaction of the chief minister due to which the former was shown the door. It is now difficult to fathom how he proved his merit to be picked up again after 11 months of exiting the cabinet,” sources in the BJD said.

The other element of surprise is even as many districts where the BJD swept all Assembly seats remain under-represented in the council of ministers whereas Mayurbhanj which has only three party MLAs from the nine seats is represented in the cabinet by two ministers. Besides Marndi, Basanti Hembram, a first-time MLA from Karanjia is the other minister from the district holding two portfolios of Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti. 

For Marndi, a five-time MLA and one-time Lok Sabha MP from Mayurbhanj, who emerged as a powerful tribal leader from All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) movement in the late eighties, it was difficult to come to terms with the unceremonious ouster from the council of ministers. 

After his exit from Naveen’s cabinet, reports were in circulation that the three-time Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MLA who switched over to the BJD before 2014 elections was contemplating to quit the regional party to join the BJP.

Perhaps the BJD leadership thought such move by Marndi would prove disastrous for the party which has a weak organisation in the district where Santhali voters constitute more than 20 percent of the total tribal votes. 

“After Droupadi Murmu, who belongs to the predominant Santhal tribe, was elected as the President of India, the tribals are elated and favourably disposed towards the BJP. With elections less than a year away, the BJD cannot afford to displease Marndi, a Santhal and a popular leader of the community.

Taking him back in the ministry is an attempt to regain the lost ground,” admitted a BJD leader from the district. The other area of concern for the BJD is that BJP MP from Mayurbhanj Bishweswar Tudu is well represented in the NDA government at the Centre and is currently the Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudam Marndi Odisha cabinet
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp