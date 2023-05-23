Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Now pay more for ‘Pahala Rasagola’

Traders at the famous sweet spot of the twin city decided to hike the price of rasagola in view of rise in price of milk and chhena.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Sweet lovers will have to pay more for the delectable ‘Pahala Rasagola’. 
Traders at the famous sweet spot of the twin city decided to hike the price of rasagola in view of rise in price of milk and chhena (cottage cheese).

Members of Pahala Sweet Traders’ Association, who had observed a bandh, seeking hike in prices of sweets, said as per the revised rate, rasagola priced at Rs 5 will now cost Rs 6, while the ones that used to cost Rs 10 per piece will now cost Rs 12. Similarly, rasagola priced at Rs 20 per piece earlier will now cost Rs 25. 

Apart from rasagola, the cost of ‘Chhenapoda’ and ‘Chhena Gaja’ the other two delicacies popular at Pahala will also cost Rs 20 more per kg. Members of the association said, the decision to hike prices of the sweets was taken as chhena that used to cost around Rs 165 per kg has now become Rs 20 costlier due to to hike in price of milk. 

“Even a rupee hike in milk increases the price of chhena by Rs 5 per kg. However, price of milk in the recent months has been increased by Rs 4 per litre, making chhena even costlier. Besides, cost of fuel and other items required to prepare the sweets are also going up due to which we decided to hike the price,” said president of Pahala Sweet Traders’ Association Akshaya Lenka.

“The new rates will come into effect from Tuesday (May 23) and all shops that had remained shut for the last three days seeking hike in price of sweets will also resume business from the day,” said Sanjay Das, a trader and association member.

Sweet hike 

Rasagola priced at Rs 5 will now cost Rs 6

The ones that used to cost Rs 10 per piece will now cost Rs 12

The prices of ‘Chhenapoda’ and ‘Chhena Gaja’ too have gone up by Rs 20 per kg 

