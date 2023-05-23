On the run from Yogi’s UP, Bawariyas held in Odisha  

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Buckling under a massive crackdown launched by Yogi Adityanath government, compounded by the fear of encounter, criminal elements from Uttar Pradesh seem to be moving out to other states including Odisha.

The shifting of base by criminals and gangs to Odisha has come to light as police busted the notorious Bawariya gang of UP and arrested four of its members for committing a series of snatching in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Balasore and Bhadrak in the last four months. The accused - Pradeep Kumar (38), Vikash (28), Rabi Kumar (35) and Babu Ram (37) are natives of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

A case of robbery was registered against them on May 19 by Badagada police in the state capital. At least 16 gold chains weighing around 200 gram, two motorcycles registered in New Delhi and other articles were seized from them.

The accused used motorcycles to commit the crimes. They removed some digits/alphabets of the registration plates of the two-wheelers to avoid getting caught. The gang’s members mostly targeted women morning walkers in the wee hours and snatched gold chains from them.

Police said, the gang members stayed in hotels and changed their locations from one city to another after committing crimes. They disposed of the stolen gold chains in Uttar Pradesh and returned to the state after 15 to 20 days.

The four who were nabbed from Puri railway station are wanted in at least 28 cases registered in various Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak police stations. They were active in Odisha between February and May this year and from June to August last year, police sources said.

Bawariya is a nomadic tribe. They primarily operate across Uttar Pradesh but have also been active in Haryana and Rajasthan. They are notorious for a host of crimes like murder, burglaries, robberies, chain snatching, house dacoities along with rape and others.

Sahab Singh, a dreaded member of the gang who had wiped out an entire family including two infants in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district, was gunned down by UP Special Task Force in an encounter near Gulaothi area in February this year.

“Bhubaneswar has become a prominent city in recent years. Criminals from other states are now attempting to commit crimes here. There are difficulties in cracking such cases as we do not have the past record of the offenders,” DCP Prateek Singh told The New Indian Express. He added, “We are studying the modus operandi of the gangs and criminals of other states to get some clues if such offences take place in the city. Our investigating options are open. We are in contact with police counterparts across the country through different forums to share and receive information.”

